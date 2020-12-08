Uttarakhand AAP chief booked for leading protest march in farmers’ support

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:53 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler has been booked by police for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms and taking out a protest march without permission in Dehradun along with over five dozen members of the party, said police. The AAP leaders and workers were holding a protest in support of the agitating farmers.

“AAP president SS Kaler and AAP workers took out a march towards the chief minister’s residence on Monday without district administration’s permission and without following the Covid norms. They were stopped at Hathibarkala from proceeding ahead.” said Manibushan Srivastava, in-charge of Dalanwala police station.

Srivastava said Kaler and over five dozen AAP demonstrators have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order), 269 (negligent act), 270 (malignant act), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

“They are trying to muzzle the voice of the farmers and all those who are trying to come out in support of the farmers. But we will not be affected by such cases. We will continue to fight for the cause of the farmers”, said Kaler.

Kaler said that this government has gone to the extent of house arresting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Can they stop people, parties and groups from coming out in support of the farmers. We continued with our protest for farmers in Rudrapur today”, he said.

In October also, Kaler had been booked for allegedly blocking a road and violating Covid-19 norms along with 50 members of the party in US Nagar district. At that time AAP leader had stated they were protesting against harassment of e-rickshaw operators and two-wheeler owners.