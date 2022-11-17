Uttarakhand cabinet gives nod to proposal for stricter law on forced conversion

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to make the state’s anti-conversion law stricter by making forced conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence with provision for a 10-year imprisonment, people familiar with the development said.

The state cabinet, led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, gave its approval to the amendments in the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, a senior official said, adding that a bill to amend the anti-conversion law will be soon brought in the legislative assembly.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, stipulates a prison term of up to five years for anyone convicted of “forced or fraudulent” conversion.

The proposal to give more teeth to the anti-conversion law, on the lines of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh — also ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has come on the suggestion of the Uttarakhand police after the state government sought an opinion on the matter from the director general of police (DGP), a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

“The existing law in the state is very weak as it has no provisions on punishment for those involved in mass conversions as it was not cognizable,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named. “We have suggested provisions for all these and others like those in the UP law.”

The amendments approved by the state cabinet provide a provision of 10-year jail term for those convicted of conversion of a woman, minor or members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes communities through force or allurement, besides mass conversions of two or more people. The amendments also propose to impose a fine of ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 on the convict.

In the run-up to the state assembly elections earlier this year, the BJP had promised a “stringent law against Love jihad” in its election manifesto. “Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing activists to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Centre do not officially recognise the term.

“It will be an important milestone with regard to forceful conversations in the country,” said Mahendra Bhatt, Uttarakhand BJP chief. “It will instill fear in the mind of those who try to indulge in “Love jihad”.”

Bhatt further said that the decision was taken as per wishes of the public.

Opposition Congress termed it a move to “divert people’s attention” from real issues.

“The government’s focus should be on people-oriented issues, improving their lives, law-and-order situation,” said Karan Mahara, Uttarakhand Congress chief. “Unfortunately, they are trying to divert people’s attention by such decisions. They should rather talk about bringing back together people divided by them just to gain votes.”

Meanwhile, a proposal to shift the Uttarakhand high court from Nainital to Haldwani was also approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday. Several lawyers of the high court have opposed the proposal, saying it will be a loss for the hill areas of the state.

The state cabinet approved a total of 25 resolutions on Wednesday, including one on rehabilitation of 1,326 families to be affected by the construction of the Jamrani dam project, increasing the subsidy on fodder and silage, allotment of land for BSNL towers in remote villages to boost 4G connectivity.