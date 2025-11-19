Uttarakhand CM orders fast-track plan for spiritual economic zones in Garhwal, Kumaon

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to fast-track a detailed roadmap for establishing a Spiritual Economic Zone (SEZ) in each of the state’s two divisions, Garhwal and Kumaon. Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the proposed SEZs would focus on preserving the state’s religious, cultural and natural heritage.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence, Dhami said the proposed SEZs would focus on preserving the state’s religious, cultural and natural heritage while ensuring the holistic development of major pilgrimage sites and their surrounding areas. “The project would open up new avenues of employment and self-employment for local youth and give a considerable boost to the state’s economy. The departments must begin work on the plan within the current fiscal year,” he said.

According to officials, the zones will also promote yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, naturopathy, local handicrafts, mountain products and cultural events — areas that contribute to Uttarakhand’s spiritual identity.

Dhami said the initiative would further enrich the state’s tourism landscape and strengthen its image as the “spiritual capital.” He stressed the need to enhance winter travel arrangements, noting that expanding infrastructure at winter destinations — along with improving travel, accommodation, transportation and security — is essential to attracting more visitors.

He also called for aggressive promotion of the state’s tourism potential, both within India and abroad, using traditional and modern platforms.

“The broader objective is to boost tourism, improve the standard of living for residents and ensure sustainable development while safeguarding Uttarakhand’s natural and spiritual heritage,” the chief minister said.

He directed officials to formulate a concrete implementation strategy and ensure close monitoring at every stage of the project.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj joined the meeting virtually. The meeting was also attended by Badri-Kedar Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, chief secretary Anand Bardhan, principal secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the statehood silver jubilee celebrations in Dehradun on November 9, said Uttarakhand has the potential to emerge as the spiritual capital of the world, given its deep-rooted spiritual traditions and growing prominence in yoga, ayurveda and wellness tourism. “Spirituality is central to Uttarakhand. If Uttarakhand decides, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world. The state can connect its yoga and wellness centres to the global network of wellness tourism,” he said.

PM Modi said that over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in ayurveda, yoga and herbal development. “Now, at the policy level, a complete package for setting up yoga and wellness centres at the assembly segment level should be framed to attract tourists and pilgrims from across the world,” he added.