Uttarakhand can become spiritual capital of the world, says PM Modi

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Uttarakhand has made remarkable progress in ayurveda, yoga and herbal development, and has the potential to emerge as the spiritual capital of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

Addressing the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, Modi said, “If Uttarakhand decides, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world. The state can connect its yoga and wellness centres to the global network of wellness tourism.”

He said that over the past 25 years, Uttarakhand has seen notable growth in ayurveda, yoga and herbal development. “Now, at the policy level, a complete package for setting up yoga and wellness centres at the assembly segment level should be framed to attract tourists and pilgrims from across the world,” he added.

Recalling the contribution of the statehood agitators, Modi paid tribute to those who struggled and sacrificed for the creation of the state.

“When the state was formed, it had limited resources. Today, its transformation is visible. The state’s budget has grown from ₹4,000 crore to over ₹1 lakh crore. Power generation has quadrupled, and road length has doubled,” Modi said.

Highlighting progress in education and healthcare, he said that the number of engineering colleges has increased tenfold, while vaccination coverage has expanded from less than 25% to every village.

Modi also launched and laid the foundation stones of projects worth over ₹8,000 crore during the event, which he said would boost job creation and development. He added that connectivity projects worth ₹2 lakh crore are underway to enhance accessibility across the hill state.

Emphasising tourism potential, the Prime Minister suggested that every Vibrant Village should be developed as a tourist destination. He called for initiatives such as “one district, one mela” to promote Uttarakhand’s diverse fairs, and urged the state to develop hill districts as horticulture hubs.

He said that Uttarakhand’s growing appeal in winter, eco and adventure tourism shows its potential for year-round tourism. “The state can also promote five to six destinations under the ‘Wed in India’ campaign as premier wedding locations,” he said.

Commending the Dhami-led government, Modi said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has become a model for other states.

“Uttarakhand has covered a long journey in 25 years,” Modi said. “Now we must decide where we want to see it in the next 25 years. If the destination is clear, the roadmap will follow.”