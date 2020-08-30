Uttarakhand college principal booked for sending obscene messages to girls in Nainital

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:21 IST

The principal of an Uttarakhand degree college in Kotabagh area under Kaladhungi police station of Nainital district has been booked for allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students, an official said.

“We have booked the principal of the degree college on the complaint of a girl. She had handed over a complaint about the principal’s inappropriate behavior and our probe found the complaint to be genuine,” said Dinesh Nath Mahant, station officer, Kaladhungi police station in Nainital.

Some girl students of government degree college Kotabag had alleged that principal Prem Prakash Tamta has not only been sending obscene messages to them but also using inappropriate language while talking to them on their mobile phones for the last one year. They had kept mum due to fear, said police.

Mahant said, “After receiving the complaint, we recorded the statement of the girls and then registered an FIR against the principal.”

Tamta has been booked under IPC section 254 (assault or use of criminal force against woman) and 504 (intentionally insult), police said.

When contacted, Tamta said he used to send ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’ messages to his students. “Some wrong messages might have gone inadvertently. He would apologize to the students concerned for the same and is ready to bear any punishment.”