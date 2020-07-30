e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral

Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral

In hilly areas, the mountain rivulets are flowing with additional water along with muck and debris like rocks and branches of trees, making it dangerous for locals to cross them.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:55 IST
Neeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Army personnel attending to the Congress MLA who slippped and fell into a rivulet in Dharchula.
Army personnel attending to the Congress MLA who slippped and fell into a rivulet in Dharchula.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district when he slipped into a flooded rivulet due to a sudden rise in its water level. The water was filled with debris, due to which the MLA from Dharchula received minor injuries. Those accompanying him managed to get him out of the flowing rivulet.

When contacted over phone, Dhami said he had gone to Lumti and Mori village affected by heavy rainfall. “While I was returning and crossing a rivulet, there was a sudden rise in the water level. The water was filled with heavy muck and flowing debris. I lost control and fell. I got carried away for some distance, but over a dozen people who were accompanying me, managed to save me and get me out of the rivulet,” he said.

Dhami said he was given first aid by army personnel deputed nearby. “I have injured my leg. Now I am moving to Dharchula town where I will get myself checked by doctors,” he said.

“The situation in these affected areas is very serious. Water and muck is flowing down the hillside in huge quantities. The villagers have taken shelter in a nearby area and want to be shifted. I have been demanding chopper service for the last three years to help people in this affected area,” he said.

Due to heavy rainfall in some areas and higher reaches of the state, the water level has risen and connectivity to many villages has been affected. In hilly areas, the mountain rivulets are flowing with more water along with muck and debris like rocks and branches of trees, making it dangerous for locals to cross them.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) media in-charge Praveen Alok said SDRF teams shifted 50 people from Pithoragarh’s Byula village, a landslide prone area to a safer area six km away.

The SDRF personnel also built a temporary bridge in Lumti village in Pithoragarh and helped around 40 villagers to cross the swollen rivulet, he said.

In Chamoli district’s Trikhola village, five cows were buried under the debris after a landslide. On getting information about the incident, a SDRF team left for the area

One vehicle also fell into a river in Dehradun district near Laldhang. There were two people in the vehicle. One swam back to the bank on his own while the other person got washed away. His body was fished out by a SDRF team. He has been identified as Ajay Kumta, 24 from Shimla, Alok said.

tags
top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In