e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake

Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake

The Red Coral Kukri snake is non-venomous. it is nocturnal and feeds on earthworms, insects and larvae.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
Ankur Sharma
Ankur Sharma
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Red Coral Kukri snake is a very rare snake and has been spotted only twice so far in Uttarakhand.
The Red Coral Kukri snake is a very rare snake and has been spotted only twice so far in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO)
         

A very rare Red Coral Kukri snake which was spotted in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district and rescued by forest department on Friday, officials said Saturday.

The snake was rescued from Bindukhatta area of Nainital from a local resident’s house where it was hiding.

According to forest officials, the rare snake was first spotted in Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh in 1936 from where it got its scientific name ‘Oligodon kheriensis’. The suffix ‘kukri’ in its name comes from the kukri or curved knife of Gorkhas as its teeth are curved like the blade of the kukri.

Nitish Mani Tripathi, divisional forest officer (DFO) Terai East said, “Goula forest range team got a call for rescue of a snake on Friday morning from Kavindra Koranga, a resident of Kurriya Khatta village in Bindukhatta area of Nainital district”.

“When we went there to rescue the snake, villagers had caught the snake and kept it a plastic sack” he said.

Tripathi said after rescuing the snake from the spot, the team was surprised. “It was the rare of rarest snakes - Red Cora Kukri snake. The team rescued it and released it in the forest.”

Vipul Mourya, wildlife expert from Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) said Red Coral Kukri is a very rare snake and has been spotted only twice so far in Uttarakhand.

“It was reported in 2015 in the Surai forest range of Terai East forest division. Earlier in 2014, this snake was reported in Surai forest range near Uttar Pradesh border but then it was found dead,” he said.

Red Coral Kukri snake is listed in schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. It is found in red and bright orange colours. This non-venomous snake is nocturnal and feeds on earthworms, insects and larvae.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In