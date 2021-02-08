Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP
- "Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP Ashok Kumar tweeted.
Twenty-six bodies have been recovered in Tapovan so far and 171 persons are missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, said state director general of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Kumar informed that 35 people are supposed to be in the Tunnel where the rescue operation is still going on.
"Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP tweeted.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police & other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan.
"All four forces are working in coordination. The rescue operation is underway," he said.
Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Sunday.
Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release ₹20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India facing an undeclared emergency, alleges TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong, CPI(M) tell Owaisi’s Bengal ally to dump AIMIM before seat-sharing talks
- Siddiqui, who has accused the TMC of not doing enough for the minority community and using it as a vote bank instead, launched the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on January 21 and offered the Congress and the Left parties to become its ally and share seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala ready to disrupt political equations, says party 'must work in unity'
- Sasikala left Bengaluru on Monday morning and received a rousing reception along the road route before she reached Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asked by govt to block 1,178 accounts, Twitter says tweets must continue to flow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man lynched by villagers in Assam over alleged illicit affair; 6 detained
- Police have detained six people including the son of the woman with whom the victim was allegedly in a relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan plans commercial, residential hubs in land allotted to UAE’s Lulu Group
- National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation submitted the details of the proposals to the chief minister stating that the commercial and residential complexes would fetch revenue of at least ₹1,450 crore net income to the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Read full text of Twitter's statement on govt order to block more accounts
- Twitter, asked by govt to block more accounts, says open exchange of information has a positive global impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says Cong's 'Join Social Media' campaign will counter online hate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur village bags ₹10 lakh reward for voluntarily destroying poppy plants
- The cash reward was given to Peh (Paoyi) village authority for voluntarily destroying poppy plants grown in their village as part of the state government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab is defending & supporting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy that trial in several cases of heinous offences involving Ansari, a BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is held up in the state and Punjab government is “supporting a gangster”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Kerala CM urges PM to reconsider ESZ notification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam
- The violence erupted after the police brought the leader of a group which was creating a ruckus at a cultural function after getting drunk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on ESZ notification, shutdown halts life in Wayanad
- Life came to a standstill in the district as shops, business establishments and offices remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads. The UDF said it will strengthen the stir if the draft notification was not withdrawn immediately.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy employed the maximum percentage of women among three services
- In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the number of women serving the Navy is 704 while the strength of men in the force is 10,108. The figure is in respect of women officers only as women are inducted at officer level at present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Cong MP slams govt over push back against tweets by foreign celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox