Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered in Tapovan so far, says DGP

Twenty-six bodies have been recovered in Tapovan so far and 171 persons are missing after a glacial break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, said state director general of Police Ashok Kumar on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar informed that 35 people are supposed to be in the Tunnel where the rescue operation is still going on.

"Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," the DGP tweeted.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police & other agencies in Joshimath on rescue efforts in Tapovan.

"All four forces are working in coordination. The rescue operation is underway," he said.

Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Sunday.

Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release ₹20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.