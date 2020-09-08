e-paper
Uttarakhand to revive one himalayan river in every district: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand to revive one himalayan river in every district: CM Rawat

Mountains, glaciers, rivers, water bodies, forests are all our priceless heritage and their protection is the responsibility of all of us, said chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
During the last nearly three and a half years, the work of conservation and revival of the rivers, lakes, ponds and waters of the state has been done on a large scale, said CM Rawat.
uring the last nearly three and a half years, the work of conservation and revival of the rivers, lakes, ponds and waters of the state has been done on a large scale, said CM Rawat. (Photo @tsrawatbjp)
         

The Uttarakhand government has started work to revive one himalayan river in every district, announced chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday.

“The goal is to revive one river in every district. A successful effort is being made to recharge more than 400 water bodies in the catchment area of Garuda Ganga river in Bageshwar district. Many works in the area such as plantation of broad leaf, trenches, check dams are being done,” tweeted CM Rawat.

He added, “Our mountains, glaciers, rivers, water bodies, forests are all our priceless heritage. Their protection is the responsibility of all of us. During the last nearly three and a half years, the work of conservation and revival of the rivers, lakes, ponds and waters of the state has been done on a large scale.”

Speaking on the rejuvenation of Garud Ganga river, Balwant Singh Shahi, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar forest division, said that Garud Ganga is a very important river for this region. It has nine recharge zones.

“In the whole catchment area of the river, there are 443 streams which are on the verge of drying up. To rejuvenate the water sources of the river, many works are being carried out like making trenches, plantation of broad leaf plants and making stone check-dams. The main aim is to harvest all rainwater to the maximum possible limit and recharge the sources of water for the river.”

As part of the rejuvenation project, a major plantation drive involving over 83,500 saplings has been carried out and the project aims to conserve around 21.90 lakh rainwater in the catchment area of Garud Ganga river, he said.

