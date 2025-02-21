Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 21, 2025, is 16.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.82 °C and 20.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:05 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.3 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 16.44 Light rain February 23, 2025 19.95 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 21.60 Few clouds February 25, 2025 21.53 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 22.32 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 23.92 Light rain February 28, 2025 23.12 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



