Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 21, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on February 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on February 21, 2025, is 16.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.82 °C and 20.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Uttarakhand weather update on February 21, 2025
Uttarakhand weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.3 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202516.44Light rain
February 23, 202519.95Overcast clouds
February 24, 202521.60Few clouds
February 25, 202521.53Sky is clear
February 26, 202522.32Broken clouds
February 27, 202523.92Light rain
February 28, 202523.12Light rain


Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On