Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 22, 2024 18.67 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 18.7 °C Few clouds November 24, 2024 20.17 °C Sky is clear November 25, 2024 20.28 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 20.47 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 19.91 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 20.07 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.53 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 24.8 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.74 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.46 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.79 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 21, 2024, is 14.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.9 °C and 21.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.34 °C and 21.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

