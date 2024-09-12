 Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 12, 2024, is 23.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.26 °C and 23.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.76 °C and 18.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 98%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 13, 2024 18.1 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 14, 2024 27.32 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 27.17 °C Moderate rain
September 16, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain
September 17, 2024 23.84 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 27.29 °C Moderate rain
September 19, 2024 26.74 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain
Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on September 12, 2024
India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
