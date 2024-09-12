Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 13, 2024 18.1 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 27.32 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 27.17 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain September 17, 2024 23.84 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 27.29 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 26.74 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 32.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.88 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.18 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.84 °C Broken clouds Delhi 23.23 °C Very heavy rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 12, 2024, is 23.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.26 °C and 23.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.76 °C and 18.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 98%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

