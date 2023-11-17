Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 40 workers still strapped, rescue work intensified on Day 6; ex-cricketer reacts

The rescue operations to evacuate the 40 construction workers trapped 260 metres inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi have been intensified on the sixth day on Friday. The workers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a part of the tunnel collapsed following a landslide around 5:30am.

Rescue and relief operations are underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand collapsed on Sunday night. (PTI Photo)