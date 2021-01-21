Vaccination percentage rises in Bihar after govt allows on-the-spot shots
- The government has allowed on-the-spot administration of the vaccine from among the beneficiaries already enrolled on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal, if those listed at a vaccination centre for the day did not turn up.
Bihar achieved 54.60% Covid-19 vaccinations Thursday, an increase of 4.5% over the previous vaccination day on Tuesday, when it inoculated 15,592 health care workers against the day’s target of 28,552.
The increase was attributed to the government allowing on-the-spot administration of the vaccine from among the beneficiaries already enrolled on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal, if those listed at a session site (vaccination centre) for the day did not turn up.
Many session sites saw an upswing in the number of vaccinations on the first day of this arrangement.
The Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College (ANMMCH) in Gaya registered 68% vaccinations, Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur 58%, Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) 40% and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur 36% against a target of 100 beneficiaries each.
“Though we inoculated 97 and three doses went waste, as beneficiaries did not turn up, it is considered to be 100% achievement of our target,” said Dr Bimal Karak, superintendent of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).
The AIIMS-Patna, which was leading so far in terms of vaccination, however, registered a sharp fall on Thursday when it could achieve only 40% its target.
The institute had registered 100% achievement on the first two days and 80% on day three. It is the only institute in the state and among 20 facilities in India where the trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was undertaken.
Dr CM Singh, superintendent of AIIMS-Patna, did not respond to phone calls or text messages.
Six medical colleges - the PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS, ANMMCH, SKMCH and JLNMCH - have been chosen as session sites for administering Covaxin, which is in a trial phase. Serum Institute’s Covishield is being administered at the remaining 295 vaccination centres in the state.
The Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), an autonomous institute on pattern of AIIMS, registered 57% vaccination - a drop from 76% on day two - while the three private institutions in Patna, including Paras hospital, Ruben Memorial and BIG Apollo Hospital, achieved 63%, 86% and 39% of the target, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp thanks Parliamentary committee after meeting on data privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel members concerned over WhatsApp's proposed privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to ICU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination percentage rises in Bihar after govt allows on-the-spot shots
- The government has allowed on-the-spot administration of the vaccine from among the beneficiaries already enrolled on the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) portal, if those listed at a vaccination centre for the day did not turn up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagging a little in military modernisation compared to adversaries: Army Chief
- General Naravane said dependence on imported military hardware could create vulnerabilities during a crisis, and self-reliance in the defence sector was a “strategic necessity”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Names of 800 healthcare workers go missing from Co-WIN portal in Bihar
- The NMCH administration claimed it had sent the list of nearly 800 health care workers and 1,400 hospital staff to Patna civil surgeon last December, but names of those from the in medical college were missing from the Co-Win portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puri’s Jagannath Temple administrators seek early vaccination for priests, staff
- Odisha on Thursday exceeded its target of Covid-19 vaccination by inoculating 44,880 frontline health workers against an aim of 37,076 as vaccinators in 20 of the 30 districts managed to surpass the target.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision on release of Rajiv Gandhi killers in a month, Supreme Court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Khobragade named India's next envoy to ASEAN secretariat
- India first posted a dedicated ambassador to ASEAN in 2014 following the elevation of ties between the two sides to a strategic partnership and in view of growing cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: UK strain infects 145 people in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six shooters involved in murder of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide, say Lucknow police
- Police claimed that Sandip Singh alias Baba who was arrested on Thursday from his Ambedkarnagar hideout told them that Ajit Singh was killed on the orders of two jailed gangsters after he refused to turn hostile in court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China
- India is one of the world's leading makers of generic drugs
- New Delhi has free shipments of vaccines to neighbours
- Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar are among beneficiaries
- Pharma prowess allows India to counter China's influence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox