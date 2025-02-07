Menu Explore
Varanasi court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over alleged inflammatory remarks

PTI |
Feb 07, 2025 09:21 PM IST

District Judge Sanjeev Pandey will hear a plea on February 25 regarding Rahul Gandhi's comments on Sikhs in India

A Varanasi district court has issued a notice to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on a plea seeking registration of a case against him for allegedly making inflammatory remarks in the US, according to the petitioner.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has received a notice from a Varanasi district court on a plea seeking the registration of a case against him for allegedly uttering inflammatory statements in the United States, the petitioner claims.(Jitender Gupta/ANI)
District Judge Sanjeev Pandey has scheduled the hearing for February 25 . The court issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and Gandhi on Thursday asking them to submit their responses to the plea, the petitioner, Nageshwar Mishra, who is a former village head of Tilmapur in Varanasi, said on Friday.

He claimed that during Gandhi's last visit to the US, he had said that Sikhs in India "feel insecure, are deprived of their right to wear turbans and kara and that they are not allowed to enter gurdwaras".

Mishra alleged that Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had supported Gandhi's remarks which, he claimed, were part of a conspiracy to incite civil unrest in India.

He said a lower court had dismissed a similar plea on November 28 last year. Dissatisfied with the decision, he filed a petition through his lawyer in the court of District Judge Sanjeev Pandey.

"The district judge has issued notices to the state government and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

