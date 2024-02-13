 Vehicles snarl on DND flyover as farmers' protest disrupts Delhi traffic | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Traffic nightmare at DND flyover as restrictions for farmers' protest leads to chaos on the roads | Watch

Traffic nightmare at DND flyover as restrictions for farmers' protest leads to chaos on the roads | Watch

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 13, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Commuters faced a hard time travelling from Delhi to Noida while borders between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh have high security arrangements

Amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' march, heavy traffic congestion was observed on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway on Tuesday. Commuters faced significant difficulties traveling from Delhi to Noida, as state borders experienced extensive security deployment and traffic restrictions.

Amid the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, heavy traffic snarl was seen on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway on Tuesday. (ANI)
Amid the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, heavy traffic snarl was seen on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway on Tuesday. (ANI)

Anticipating severe disruptions due to the farmers' protest, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate issued a traffic advisory on Monday. Authorities informed the public about stringent vehicle checks along routes leading to the Delhi borders, advising them to utilise Metro services to mitigate the inconvenience caused by traffic diversions.

Concrete blocks, iron nails & barbed wires

To prevent tractors carrying protestors from entering the national capital, law enforcement authorities have installed barricades comprising concrete blocks, iron nails, and barbed wires on Delhi's borders.

The protest has been organised by around 200 farmers' unions and a large number of farmers. The farmers want to pressurise the central government to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The ongoing protest has taken a political turn as Congress leaders in Punjab and Haryana have asked the central government to accept the demands of the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, amid the farmers' protest, veteran farmer leader and BKU (Asli) chief Harpal Singh Bilari claimed that police had made preventive detentions of many farmer leaders in Hapur, Bulandshahar, Sambhal, Amroha, and other districts to stop them to join the march.

