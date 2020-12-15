Vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers to be fined in Delhi: All you need to know

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:14 IST

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday launched a drive to check vehicles driving without high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers. During the drive, authorities will fine violators as much as Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

As per the order by the court and government, affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers are mandatory in Delhi. Vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both. However, vehicles that have already applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined on a condition to present the application slip, to be received after the registration. As of now, this is applicable to vehicles registered in Delhi only, other states are not included in this.

What is HSRP number plate?

HSRPs are chromium-based hologram plates made with a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. These are made by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back.

How can you upgrade your registration plates?

You can contact vehicle dealers authorised by the government. The lists are available on the state transport departments’ website. Or, one may book an appointment with the chosen dealer.

What are colour coded fuel stickers?

The colour-coded fuel stickers are meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel types. For examples, vehicles that run on CNG or petrol are required to affix blue stickers. While diesel vehicles will have orange stickers.

The stickers also include details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.