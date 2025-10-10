Vels Studios reopens after DKS directive

Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the venue hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK 12), was reopened in the early hours of Thursday following intervention by deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar. The studio, located in Bidadi, had been sealed on Tuesday for alleged violations of environmental norms. Shivakumar took to X to announce the directive. (PTI)

Shivakumar took to X to announce the directive. “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed,” he said.

Clarifying the decision, Shivakumar added, “While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.”

He also emphasized his dual commitment, stating, “I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection.”

According to officials, district officials, accompanied by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board personnel and police, reached the studio premises at around 3 am on October 9 and removed the seal.

The closure had raised concerns over the continuity of the latest season of the show (BBK 12), as all participants were temporarily relocated to a private resort in Bidadi, said officials.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, the show’s host, expressed gratitude for the intervention, thanking Shivakumar for ensuring the studio’s reopening.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had initially directed the closure, stating that the studio had been operating without the necessary licences, violating environmental norms mandated by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.

The seal and subsequent reopening have now brought temporary relief to the organisers, participants, and fans of BBK 12, while the studio works to comply with regulatory requirements.