Verdict eve drama in Delhi: Charges of poaching; probe by ACB

New Delhi: High political drama gripped the Capital on the eve of counting for the assembly elections on Friday as anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials reached the residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were attempting to bribe and poach Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates through what they called “Operation Lotus”. Lawyers from the legal cell of Aam Admi Party seen outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal as a team of Anti Corruption Bureau arrives at his residence in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (Sanchit Khann/HT)

The probe was ordered by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on the basis of a letter submitted by BJP leader Vishnu Mittal, who demanded a first information report (FIR) and investigation into the charges made by Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday evening. The ACB later issued Kejriwal a notice, sparking a furious response from the AAP.

“These allegations are extremely serious and therefore require urgent enquiry and intervention of ACB to establish the truth in the matter. You are, therefore, requested to make yourself available at any convenient time today,” said the ACB notice, seen by HT.

It also asked Kejriwal five pointed questions about whether Kejriwal himself made the post; if he agreed to the contents of the post; details of the 16 candidates who received the alleged phone calls; details of the people who approached them; and other evidence in support of the claims.

The AAP called the moves by the ACB, which reports to the LG, as politically motivated and designed to intimidate the party. “They did not provide us with a copy of the complaint nor revealed the name of the complainant. This is just a notice, and we will respond to it appropriately,” said AAP’s legal cell chief Sanjeev Nasiar.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that it was evident AAP leaders were “losing their mind due to fear of defeat”. “From Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to AAP spokespersons, their ‘Operation Lotus’ allegations are merely an acceptance of their impending loss,” Sachdeva said.

The notice – which also warned of potential legal action and asked Kejriwal to explain why those spreading such allegations should not be prosecuted for creating “panic and unrest” – ratcheted up the political temperature with just hours to go for counting to begin at 8am on Saturday.

The AAP is hoping for a third consecutive full term while the BJP is aiming to break a 27-year-old jinx and storm back to power in the Capital. Most exit polls predict that the BJP is gaining in strength in Delhi and is set to break the AAP’s decade-long stranglehold on the Capital.

The drama began a day after voting in Delhi. On Thursday, Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh said that the BJP was attempting to “poach” AAP candidates. “In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls offering ₹15 crore each and ministerial positions if they switch to BJP. If they are getting more than 55 seats, why are they trying to break our candidates?” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Shortly after, the AAP released a statement that said three leaders – Deoli candidate Prem Kumar Chauhan, Sultanpur Majra candidate Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat and party’s Dwarka hopeful Vinay Mishra – received calls from the BJP. Ahlawat, shared a screenshot of a phone call on X, alleging that he was offered ₹15 crore to “leave AAP and come”.

“Seven AAP MLAs who are contesting the elections have so far received calls from elements in the BJP who offered them ₹15 crore each to leave the AAP and join the BJP to form the next government by breaking (AAP),” Sanjay Singh said on Thursday night.

On Friday, Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal wrote to the LG, demanding that Kejriwal and Singh be summoned and a detailed inquiry be done about the person who allegedly contacted leaders, and the mode and medium of contact, to unearth the truth.

“The allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal & Sanjay Singh are very serious in nature and calls for serious and immediate investigation... as he has not furnished any proof... It is to be noted that assembly elections have just concluded two days back and by spreading such false and misleading information, he is trying to create panic and situation of unrest in Delhi,” the letter said.

Saxena ordered a probe around noon.

At 2.30pm, a group of ACB officials arrived at Kejriwal’s residence at 5 Ferozshah Road, but faced the AAP’s legal team that asked them to show the notices or authorisation for conducting a probe. The ACB officials did not enter Kejriwal’s residence and sat at the security camp at the entrance of the house.

A senior ACB official said that a team went to residences of the Kejriwal and Ahlawat. “However, they refused to meet the officials and did not share any evidence either,” the official said, asking not to be named.

Nasiar, who also arrived at Kejriwal’s residence with a group of lawyers, questioned ACB’s authority, saying they had no authorisation or notice.

“They had no papers or notices, and not even a stamp, which they later called for. The notice had been prepared from outside. Who prepared this notice? Was it arranged by the BJP’s head office? The entire country is watching. The country will be governed by law. The way the ACB officials were under pressure today is something we will not tolerate,” he said.

“They are unaware that Sanjay Singh is already there at the ACB office to file a complaint. All this is a conspiracy by the BJP to create a political drama. When we asked them to show us the notice, they were taking instructions over the phone to prepare the notice,” Nasiar added.

A little before ACB officials arrived at Kejriwal’s residence, ataround 1.30pm, Sanjay Singh arrived at the ACB office to file a complaint about the BJP’s alleged “Operation Lotus” and submitted a written complain, which was accepted by ACB.

“I am a member of the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) of the Aam Aadmi Party and also the party’s leader in Parliament. On February 6, around 2.30 pm when I was present in Parliament, I personally received information from my colleagues that the current MLAs and party candidates are being contacted by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and are being asked to join the BJP by offering bribes worth crores of rupees and ministerial posts,” Singh said in his complaint dated February 7.

The ACB notice to Kejriwal asked him some pointed questions. “Whether the tweet posted at the following URL of X (formerly twitter), has been posted by you or otherwise? 2. Whether you agree to the contents of the tweet that 16 MLA candidates of your party have been offered bribe? 3. Details of the 16 candidates for MLA of AAP who received phone calls etc. regarding the offer of alleged bribe. 4. Details of the phone numbers/persons who approached the aforesaid MLAs regarding the offer of alleged bribe. 5. Any other detail/evidence in support of the claim/allegations of the offer of bribe leveled by you and your party members on various media/social media platforms,” the notice said.

The AAP hit out at the ACB. “While the ACB did not initiate an investigation based on Sanjay Singh’s complaint; following the BJP’s request ACB officials visited Arvind Kejriwal’s residence,” the party said in a statement.

Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to immediately file a police complaint if any AAP candidate were approached by the BJP for defection. “They failed to present even one such candidate before the media to support their claim,” said Sachdeva.