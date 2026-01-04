Chennai, Dravidian stalwart L Ganesan passed away at his residence in Thanjavur due to age-related ailments on Sunday. Veteran Dravidian leader L Ganesan passes away; TN CM, Vaiko condole

He was 92 and is survived by his wife.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled his death and said Ganesan dedicated his life to the DMK and the cause of Tamil identity.

Expressing profound grief, the DMK President highlighted Ganesan's role as a key leader of the student force during historic protests against the imposition of Hindi.

"He was a member of the party's high-level action committee. My heart aches to know that we can no longer see him in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament," he said in a statement.

"Devoted to the ideology of the Dravidian movement, Ganesan earned the respect of the people and served the political arena. He will live in our hearts forever," he added.

The CM, along with his cabinet colleagues K N Nehru and Anbil Mahesh, paid their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in Thanjavur.

In his condolence message, MDMK chief Vaiko expressed shock over the passing of Ganesan.

Born in Kannanthangudi Keezhayur in Thanjavur district, Ganesan's political journey began in his youth under the leadership of late C N Annadurai, said Vaiko in a party statement.

Ganesan had served with distinction as an MLA, MP , and also as the parliamentary secretary, he said. "When MDMK was launched, he served as the party's presidium chairman. In 2004, contesting on behalf of the MDMK in Tiruchirappalli constituency, he won by a margin of one lakh votes," Vaiko recalled.

Terming his demise a "huge loss" to the Dravidian movement, Vaiko extended deep condolences to his wife Kamala and to his family members and friends.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.