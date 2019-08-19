e-paper
Aug 19, 2019-Monday
Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away at 92

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. He was 92.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
In this July 12, 2014 file photo, is seen Bollywood lyricist Mohammed Zahur Khayyam during media launch of the film Bazaar- e- Hushn, based on the novel of Munshi Premchand, in Mumbai.
In this July 12, 2014 file photo, is seen Bollywood lyricist Mohammed Zahur Khayyam during media launch of the film Bazaar- e- Hushn, based on the novel of Munshi Premchand, in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
         

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and ‘Umrao Jaan’, passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday.

He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

“He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm,” a family friend told PTI.

The musician’s other notable works include films such as ‘Trishul’, ‘Noorie’ and ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 22:55 IST

