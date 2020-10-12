Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from COVID-19

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:12 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday following which he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29th,” the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

“Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per medical advice,” he added.

Vice President Naidu had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed last month.