Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from COVID-19

“The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29th,” the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday following which he has tested negative for COVID-19.

“The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29th,” the Vice President’s Secretariat said in a statement.

“Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per medical advice,” he added.

Vice President Naidu had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Vice President Secretariat informed last month.

