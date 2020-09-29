e-paper
Home / India News / Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19, goes in home quarantine

Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19, goes in home quarantine

Naidu's wife, Usha, has tested negative and is in self-isolation. Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be infected.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, was actively involved during the monsoon session of Parliament which was later cut short due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.
Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, was actively involved during the monsoon session of Parliament which was later cut short due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country. (PTI file photo)
         

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone in home quarantine. The vice president is asymptomatic and in good health, the VP’s official Twitter account said. 

Naidu’s wife, Usha, has tested negative and is in self-isolation. Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning and was found to be infected.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine Covid-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the VP Secretariat tweeted. 

Naidu, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, was actively involved during the monsoon session of Parliament which was later cut short due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
DC vs SRH Live: Rishabh Pant keeps Delhi hopes alive
Sheikh Sabah, Kuwaiti leader who tried to heal rifts, dies at 91
Will add value, says minister on Shekhar Kapur’s appointment as FTII president
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
