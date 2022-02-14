Video chat, gaming, selfie cameras: List of 54 Chinese apps banned by govt

The Union home ministry has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to India’s security. The information technology ministry will soon formally issue a notification in the same regard.

In a statement, the IT ministry said, “These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collect sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country.”

Also Read| Centre blocks 54 Chinese apps over privacy, security, espionage concerns

These applications range from music players to selfie cameras, app locks, notepads, gaming, video chat among others.

The IT ministry said some of these applications can carry out espionage and surveillance activities via camera/mic, accessing fine location (GPS) and do malicious network activity similar to previously blocked apps.

“These apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country also posing a serious threat to Security of the State and defence of India,” the ministry further said.

Here is the list of the apps:

1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2. Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

3. Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ &Virtualizer

4. Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player

5. Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ

6. Music Plus - MP3 Player

7. Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8. Video Player Media All Format

9. Music Player - Equalizer & MP3

10. Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11. Music Player - MP3 Player

12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17. Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

18. Nice video Baidu

19. Tencent Xriver

20. Onmyoji Chess

21. Onmyoji Arena

22. AppLock

23. Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24. Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25. DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support

26. Dual Space - 32Bit Support

27. Dual Space - 64Bit Support

28. Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support

29. Conquer Online - MMORPG Game

30. Conquer Online Ⅱ

31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33. MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35. Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan

36. Lica Cam - selfie camera app

37. EVE Echoes

38. Astracraft

39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40. Extraordinary Ones

41. Badlanders

42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43. Twilight Pioneers

44. CuteU: Match With The World

45. SmallWorld-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46. CuteU Pro

47. FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup

48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends

49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50. RealU Lite -video to live!

51. Wink: Connect Now

52. FunChat Meet People Around You

53. FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!

54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

The Centre had earlier banned 267 applications over security threat concerns. Of these, 59 applications were banned on June 29, 2020, followed by 47 applications on August 10, 2020. After this, 118 such applications were banned on September 1, 2020, and the remaining 43 were banned on November 19, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON