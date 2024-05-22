Video: Jagan Reddy's YSRCP MLA damages EVM, Election Commission reacts sharply

Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, May 22, directed the Andhra Pradesh Police chief to take stern criminal action against ruling YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, who was caught on a camera damaging an Electronic voting machine (EVM) in the Macherla assembly constituency during the polls on May 13. YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was caught on camera damaging an EVM in Andhra Pradesh.

On May 13, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including in polling station number 202 where P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM, reported news agency PTI.

“In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera,” said a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s office late on Tuesday.

Given the gravity of the situation, the poll panel took a serious view and directed the CEO to inform DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to take strict criminal action against all involved parties.

Palnadu district election officials have provided footage of these incidents to the police to aid the investigation.

“The police have reported that the name of the MLA, P Ramakrishna Reddy, has been included as an accused during the investigation,” it stated.

The Election Commission further asked the police to take stringent action against all individuals involved in EVM-damaging cases to set a precedent, ensuring that “no one in the future dares to interfere with the peaceful conduct of polls”.

Opposition leader and the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Lokesh, alleged that the legislator from the ruling party helmed by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy resorted to destroying the EVMs fearing defeat in the elections.

He also shared a video of the alleged incident on X.

Taking to his personal X handle, Nara Lokesh posted, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not only killed his own uncle but also the people who voted for him and, finally, democracy itself. YCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy vandalised the EVM at the Palwai Gate polling centre in the Macharla Constituency."

"I demand that the Election Commission take strict action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who vandalised EVMs and attacked them out of fear of defeat. People are going to give a real verdict on YCP's factional politics on June 4," Lokesh, the son of former CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, added.

The southern state experienced poll-related violence in several districts, including Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

Andhra Pradesh conducted simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on May 13.