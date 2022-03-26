Video| Jharkhand CM's warning to coal firms over dues worth 1.36 lakh crore

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday gave a warning to coal mining firms over dues worth ₹1.36 lakh crores. To claim the pending dues "is the state's right", the chief minister said in the state assembly, adding that authorities may be forced to block the movement of supplies. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, which the chief minister also shared on his Twitter handle, Soren can be heard saying: "We have demanded payment of ₹1.36 lakh crore (dues) to the state from the coal companies, and we will take it."

"This amount is set to rise. If we are not given the rights... we will snatch it. If we don't get our dues, whatever coal resources are going from the state, we will put barricades. We will be forced to lock them up," the 46-year-old is heard saying.

On Saturday morning, he shared a letter on Twitter, which he has sent to the central government. "Inspite of repeated consultations held with @CoalMinistry & @NITIAayog regarding non payment of long standing legitimate dues of ₹1.36 lakh crores related to mining done by Central PSUs, Govt of India has paid no heed so far. I have written to @JoshiPralhad ’ji in this regard," he wrote.

Earlier this week, a parliamentary panel had suggested that recovery of dues from coal companies should be taken vigorously.

The dues of outstanding dues of state-run Coal India and its arms soared to ₹26,480 as of January, the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel said in report, according to news agency PTI. " ...as a result, outstanding dues of CIL (Coal India) , SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ) and NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) as on January 31, 2022 have soared to ₹15,097.01 crore, ₹5,620.35 crore and ₹5,763.23 crore, respectively," it said.

