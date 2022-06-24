Video | Rebel Shinde’s posters egged, smeared with ink by angry Sena workers

Irked by rebel Maharashtra leader Eknath Sinde’s actions that have unleashed a grave political crisis in Maharashtra, several Shiv Sena workers have been taking to streets to express their anger. In the latest protest against Shinde, several Shiv Sainiks on Friday were seen throwing ink and eggs on his poster in Nashik. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the supporters of Shiv Sena can be heard raising slogans against the rebel leader: “Eknath Shinde hai hai!”

#WATCH Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, also raise slogans against him, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/DUtKE2R2S5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Maharashtra. On Thursday, a poster of rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar, who was camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde at the time, was smeared with ink and the word 'traitor' written on it. The incident took place in his own constituency -Mahim, ANI reported. Before this, a group of women supporters of the Shiv Sena took to the streets of Aurangabad on Wednesday and termed the MLAs of the rebel camp as “traitors who sold the faith of voters.”

#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis | Mumbai: Poster of Shiv Sen MLA Sada Sarvankar, who is currently camping in Guwahati with rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, smeared with ink, word 'traitor' written on the poster in his constituency in the city pic.twitter.com/8MhpPT8yob — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

However, not just against - posters have come up in support of Eknath Sinde as well. Several posters were put up across the state in Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, and Thane in support of rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday - a day after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave an emotional address.

Surprisingly, another poster seeking “the blessings of Goddess Mauli for future chief minister Denevdra Fadnavis” also surfaced in Maharashtra. “Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji who will come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM."

#MaharashtraPoliticalTurmoil | BJP puts up a poster, which reads "Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us and Devendra ji come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM."



Visuals from Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/UCLpNRxUGl — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. It is believed that the Shinde camp now has support of 50 MLAs, including some Independent MLAs.

