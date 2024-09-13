Video shows how top tense AAP leaders reacted when Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by Supreme Court

There were all smiles, hugs, and sigh of relief for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday as the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Watch: AAP leaders hug as Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in Delhi excise policy case(Twitter)

In a video shared by the party on X (formerly Twitter), AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Atishi, can be seen sitting in front of a laptop, hearing the judgment by the Supreme Court. As the top court announced bail for Arvind Kejriwal, the leaders let out a breath of relief and hugged each other with smiles. Other leaders of the party can also be seen shaking hands with Sisodia and Atishi.

The top court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the CBI, paving the way for his release. He was already granted interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate's excise policy-linked money laundering case earlier. The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, he was arrested by CBI while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

Following his release, the AAP hailed the top court's decision, saying, “Satyamev Jayate (victory of truth)”.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy case, said, “Today, once again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. The locks of the dictator's prison are broken by the power of truth.” While, Atishi said that the “truth can be troubled but not defeated”.

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Friday took a jibe at the Delhi CM, saying that the “jail wala” CM has now become the “bail wala” CM. He also demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

“The most important is that Arvind Kejriwal CM should resign as per the voice of the people of Delhi... But he will not do that because he does not have even a drop of morality... He used to say that a politician should resign even if there is an allegation. And now he is out on bail, he was in jail for 6 months, but he is not resigning…Now, he is in the category of an accused,” he said.