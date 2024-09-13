‘Satyamev Jayate’: AAP, Oppn leaders hail Supreme Court's order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's order granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy scam, saying, “Satyamev Jayate (victory of truth)”. Follow LIVE updates The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Reuters Photo)

The top court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the CBI, paving the way for his release. He was already granted interim bail in the Enforcement Directorate's excise policy-linked money laundering case earlier. The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, he was arrested by CBI while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy case, said: “Today, once again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. The locks of the dictator's prison are broken by the power of truth.”

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi also hailed Kejriwal's release, saying that the “truth can be troubled but not defeated”.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP saying that the “dictatorship will not work in democracy”.

“Modi's tyrannical rule could not break the spirit of @ArvindKejriwal. A mountain of lies is falling, ED, CBI, BJP's false case has been exposed. Satyamev Jayate!” he wrote in Hindi.

Welcoming the decision, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that the party will get more strength now. “Welcome Back Arvind Kejriwal... We will make the further strategy after reading the final order of the Supreme Court to understand the conditions under which the bail has been given... There is a wave of joy in Delhi and the country... Arvind Kejriwal will lead the campaign for the AAP in the upcoming Haryana elections now,” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also welcomed Kejriwal's bail by the Supreme Court. “Glad that our beloved leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji got bail in Supreme Court. This will definitely rejuvenate the party workers and give wings to @AamAadmiParty campaign in Haryana. He will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people,” he wrote in a post on X.

Opposition leaders hail Kejriwal's release

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that Kejriwal's release shows that the “foundation of democracy in the country is still strong”.

“The fight for so long started today on the path of truth. Kejriwal's bail confirmed the feeling that a conspiracy to overthrow someone in a lowly way will never succeed in a democratic country,” Pawar wrote in Marathi on X.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also congratulated AAP and its legal team after Kejriwal's release and attacked the BJP for “hatching fake and fictitious cases.”

“This had to happen. This will happen in every case because all cases were fake, fictitious and hatched in the Delhi BJP office. Power keeps transferring. Listen to the High Court observation in the case of Hemant Soren, read it and read about today's case - it is a slap to not just ED, I-T and CBI but also to those who plot this. So, a clear message has been sent across. Tomorrow, when you won't be in power, these agencies will knock at your doors as well. We will feel bad at that time, too, because there should be no place for vendetta in politics,” he told ANI.