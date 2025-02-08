View: Why the BJP victory in Delhi bodes well for the Capital

The return of BJP to power in NCT of Delhi after 27 years is perhaps the best news for the Capital's citizens as the double-engine government promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure accountability of all government and local bodies for the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the architects of. BJP’s expected electoral victory in Delhi

The results clearly show that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has been hit by severe anti-incumbency with the maverick party losing nearly 15 percent vote share and BJP gaining 10 per cent vote. The Congress has just gained two per cent vote share, clearly showing that the grand old party is still in an electoral coma in the national capital.

AAP's loss in Delhi will have political repercussions in Punjab, the only state where the party is in power as electoral power will now gravitate towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Former Delhi CM Kejriwal lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma in New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Top AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura, while senior minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was defeated in Greater Kailash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X,"Development won, good governance won. My salute and congratulations to all my brothers and sisters of Delhi for giving a historic victory to @BJP4India ! I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given."

“We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi and to make the lives of its people better. Along with this, we will also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India,” PM Modi added.

For Delhiites, ascendance of BJP will be the best outcome as it is difficult for any state government in the Capital to perform in Opposition to the Central government as in the case of AAP. The city state has multiplicity of authority with Law and Order, Land and Services with the Central Government and with a separate municipal corporation. The Delhi Police and NDMC report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, DDA to the Urban Development Ministry with the Lieutenant Governor designated as the administrator of Delhi.

The multiplicity of authority in Delhi has ensured that the city beyond the NDMC limits has suffered badly with pathetic waste management, drinking water and power supply issues. There has been rampant encroachment of the public during the AAP tenure with an influx of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Simply put, none of the agencies have been held accountable by the state government despite the huge electoral mandate that Kejriwal had secured in 2020.

Given the confrontational politics of AAP’s Kejriwal and his political proteges with the Narendra Modi government, the two were at total odds with each other with the AAP’s numero uno having aspirations of a national leader.

Delhi loss could start electoral downfall of Kejriwal

The loss of Delhi could actually start the electoral downfall of Kejriwal and his party nationally as the party stands accused of profligacy and corruption. This could also lead to break up of the INDI alliance as Congress can no longer be the fulcrum of the multi-party alliance.

With zero seats in Delhi after electoral losses in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Congress’ leadership will have to take drastic steps to electorally redeem itself. But right now, the grand old party stands derailed with its leadership not being able to attract voters with its skewed national vision.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Delhi result will be an opportunity to showcase the national capital by overhauling infrastructure, civic amenities and holding all the bodies including Delhi Police accountable. For BJP and Delhi, “Acche Din (good days)” have begun.