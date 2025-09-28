Vijay's TVK seeks Karur stampede probe as toll rises to 40 | Top updates

The stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur has sent shockwaves around the country. The death toll in the tragic incident that happened during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on Saturday evening keeps rising. Relatives gather in front of the mortuary of Karur Government Medical College to receive bodies of victims following a stampede incident at an election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu(REUTERS)

According to the latest figures, at least 40 people have lost their lives, while several are being treated for injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin have announced separate ex gratia for the victims, and deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin chaired a review meeting in Karur to ensure that the treatment of the injured is not being hampered for any reason.

Here are the top updates regarding the Karur stampede:

Karur stampede: Top updates