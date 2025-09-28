Vijay's TVK seeks Karur stampede probe as toll rises to 40 | Top updates
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 03:06 pm IST
According to the latest figures, at least 40 people have lost their lives, while several are being treated for injuries.
The stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur has sent shockwaves around the country. The death toll in the tragic incident that happened during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally on Saturday evening keeps rising.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin have announced separate ex gratia for the victims, and deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin chaired a review meeting in Karur to ensure that the treatment of the injured is not being hampered for any reason.
Here are the top updates regarding the Karur stampede:
Karur stampede: Top updates
- The toll in the Karur stampede rose to 40 after a man succumbed to injuries at the government hospital, PTI reported, citing a health official. Additionaly, nearly 70 people were injured and are being treated at hospitals.
- TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, moved the Madras High Court bench in Madurai to seek an independent probe into the Karur stampede.
- TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the party had approached the high court bench with a plea for an impartial inquiry into the incident. According to him, the case would be heard on Monday.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident. The injured would be given ₹50,00, he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.
- Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for each person undergoing medical treatment. Vijay has announced ₹20 lakh for the dead and ₹2 lakh for the injured.
- Vijay also released a statement on X, saying his “eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow”. “In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow,” Vijay said in a post on X.
