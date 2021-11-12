Violence in parts of Maharashtra during protest rallies, home minister calls for peace

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said incidents of stone pelting were reported from parts of the state on Friday during protests against the recent violence in Tripura. Police said two of their officials were injured in the clashes.

Patil said rallies taken out by Muslims in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and some other places turned violent with the mob resorting to stone pelting. Stating that the situation was under control at the moment, the home minister called for peace and urged people belonging to all communities to maintain harmony.

“Muslims across the state had taken out a protest march today against the violence in Tripura. During this, stone pelting was done in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and some other places. I appeal to all Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace,” Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“I'm personally monitoring it through senior police officers. If someone is found guilty, they would not be spared. We need to maintain social harmony, I appeal to all. I also appeal to police to control the situation with restraint and maintain peace,” he further said.

A police officer said over eight thousand people gathered outside the district collector's office in Amravati city to submit a memorandum demanding that atrocities against the minority community should be stopped.

When people were leaving after submitting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three places between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market, the official said.

In Nanded, stones were pelted at police vans and two police personnel sustained injuries, he said. The situation was under control at all these places and FIRs were being registered, he added.

Nashik SP Sachin Patil said the situation was peaceful in Malegaon, a communally sensitive area, at the moment. “Regular patrolling has begun. I'd like to tell people to not spread rumours otherwise action will be taken,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

