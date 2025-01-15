Menu Explore
Viral video shows funny moment between Amit Shah, son Jay at Gujarat temple

ByHT News Desk
Jan 15, 2025 07:18 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurate various developmental projects.

A video of union home minister Amit Shah's banter with his son Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), at a temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah offers prayers to cow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, at Shree Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah and son Jay Shah offers prayers to cow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, at Shree Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(ANI)

The video shows Amit Shah telling Jay Shah that nothing will happen to his son when the latter seemed to be getting a little guarded with an oil lamp near the baby.

“Kassu nai thay, tare kai novo navay no chokro che” (Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?) Shah can be heard saying in the video.

The incident happened at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, during Shah's three-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurate various developmental projects. Shah's family visited the temple to seek blessings during Uttarayan celebrations in the city.

In the video, Shah performs an aarti as part of cow worship. The minister tries to give Jay Shah's son the blessings of the sacred flame when the infant's father tries to shield him from the heat. “Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?,” Amit Shah asked in return.

Amit Shah in Gujarat

On Wednesday, Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for various projects worth 241 crore at Ambod village in Mansa Taluka of Gandhinagar district. Among the projects launched on Wednesday were an artificial lake at Mahakali Mata temple at Ambod, a check dam and a barrage.

The union minister said that the check dam at Ambod will change the lives of local farmers and children who suffer from high fluoride levels in drinking water.

On Thursday, the BJP leader will launch several projects in Mehsana's Vadnagar. These include an Archaeological Experience Museum (Puratatva Anubhav Sangrahalay), Prerna Sankul, and a modern Sports Complex to provide tourists with a unique and enriching experience.

He will also inaugurate the 'Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI- TTP) at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad airports from Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)

