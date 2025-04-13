Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering girl in Maharashtra's Kalyan, ‘dies by suicide’

Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a minor girl in Maharashtra's Kalyan, reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Taloja Central Jail, Navi Mumbai early on Sunday. His body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination. The Kharghar police have confirmed the incident, and further investigations are underway. Vishal Gawli, the prime accused in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Kalyan.(X)

Vishal Gawli, 35, was found hanging in the prison toilet at around 3.30am, officials told news agency PTI.

An official from Kharghar police station said Gawli went to the toilet and allegedly used a towel to hang himself. Later, the prison authorities found the body.

The local police were immediately informed, and a panchnama (spot inspection) was conducted.

The body was sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of the death, the official said.

Kalyan rape case

Vishal Gawli was accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district in December 2024.

The incident had sparked a massive outrage and demands for swift and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

The child went missing from Kolsewadi locality on December 24, and the body was found later at Bapgaon village in Padgha under Thane Rural police jurisdiction.

An investigation by Kolsewadi police led to the arrest of Gawli and his wife Sakshi on charges of kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Kalyan police in February filed a 948-page chargesheet against the couple.

"Vishal Gawli raped and murdered the girl, while Sakshi helped him dump the body in Bapgaon," a police statement earlier said.