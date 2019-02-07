VK Singh writes to PM Modi for probe into 12 ‘coup’ reports

Minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh (retd) said on Thursday he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a “high-level investigation” to identify people who encouraged allegations in 2012 that the Indian Army had tried to carry out a coup.

In 2012, a media report said that General VK Singh, who was then the army chief, was responsible for an unauthorised troop movement towards New Delhi. The report was denied by the then United Progressive Allaince government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The army chief has written a letter to PM Modi, saying that the allegations of coup amounted to questioning the integrity of the armed forces and were grounds for sedition charges.

People who were behind the conspiracy must be exposed and punished, the letter said.

Singh said he had written to the home ministry in 2013 seeking an FIR following the publication of the report about movement of “key army units” towards Delhi without notifying the government.

Singh was chosen as a Union minister by the Narendra Modi-led government that came to power in 2014. “Now let the law take its own course,” he said about the media report while speaking to reporters.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 23:47 IST