Putin says Russia has separate TV channel for Indian films: ‘We love them'

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his love for Indian cinema while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Group in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. He also said that Russia’s interest in Indian films remains strong even today. He also said that Russia’s interest in Indian films remains strong even today.(Reuters)

“We love Indian cinema. Actually, Russia is probably the only country in the world that has a separate TV channel just for Indian movies,” he said.

The Russian leader also said that the relationship between India and Russia is not limited to politics but also includes cultural and humanitarian ties. He added that many Indian students move to Russia for education and that his nation welcomes the people as well as their culture.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Putin has praised Indian cinema. In the past, he has often spoken about Bollywood films and their popularity in Russia.

Last year in October, Putin admitted that Indian films are more popular in the country than entertainment from any other BRICS nation.

When asked if Russia would provide incentives to BRICS countries to film in the country, Putin spoke about India’s massive cultural influence. “If we look at BRICS member states, I think in this country Indian films are most popular. We have a special TV channel with Indian movies being shown on it round the clock. We have a lot of interest in Indian films,” he said.

The appreciation for Indian films in Russia dates back to the huge popularity of Bollywood movies in the Soviet era. Notably, Hindi film stars like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty became popular across the country.

Putin's visit to India

Days after reports said that the Russian leader would visit India in December this year, Putin confirmed his visit to New Delhi.

During a media interaction, Putin said he was looking forward to the visit and to meeting his "dear friend" PM Modi.

"I am looking forward to my trip in early December and I highly await my meeting with my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, PM Modi," Putin said.