'India mostly with us': Zelensky after Trump's 'primary funders of war' charge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to differ with his American counterpart on who is funding Russia's war in Ukraine, asserting India is "mostly" with Ukraine. During an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy clarified that India was on Ukraine's side, even as he noted some problems linked to energy. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv.(AFP/File)

The Ukrainian President's remarks come amid US President Donald Trump's criticism of India and China, labelling the countries as “primary funders” of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I think India, mostly, with us. Yes, we have this questions with energy but I think President Trump can manage it," Zelensky said. While he did note that there were problems with India's energy deals with Russia, but expressed hope India would change its approach towards the Russian energy sector.

"With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India. I think we have to do everything not to withdraw India and they will change their attitude to Russian energy sector, I am sure," Zelenskyy said, further adding that a similar can't be expected from China. "With China its more difficult because today, it's not in their interests not to support Russia," Zelenskyy reasoned.

The Ukraine President's remarks were in response to the reporter naming India as one of the contributors to the war.

In the same interview, Zelensky said that President Trump can change the attitude of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to the war. "I think that President Trump can change the attitude of Xi Jinping to this war, because China, we don't feel that China wants to finish this war," Zelenskiy told Fox News' "Special Report".

Zelensky interview surfaced hours after President Donald Trump's address to the UN General Assembly, wherein he lashed out at India and China for being the “primary funders” of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said. His remarks came weeks after a hefty 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect on August 27.

Half of these duties were reciprocal tariffs and the other half was imposed citing India's oil trade with Russia, a move several Trump administration officials have strongly opposed over the past few weeks.