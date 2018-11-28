Vote BJP for more growth: PM Modi appeals to voters in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people in Rajasthan to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure a continuance of “double engine” growth by having the same party’s rule at the Centre and state. The elections are a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP, which swept the last polls in 2013 by winning 163 out of the 200 assembly seats. No ruling party has been able to retain power for the second time in the state for 25 years.

“Let us imagine if they [the Congress] form the government, what will happen? They will keep fighting with Delhi [the Centre] and it will not do any good for Rajasthan,’’ he said at a rally in Nagaur ahead of the December 7 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Modi, whom the BJP is banking on to overcome anti-incumbency, said there would be no fighting if chief minister Vasundhara Raje returns to power. “Lotus [BJP’s election symbol] brand engine at Delhi and lotus brand engine in Rajasthan will work as double engine and Rajasthan will witness maximum development.”

Modi accused the Congress leaders of repeatedly abusing him and his family. He said it was a fight between “naamdaar [dynast]” and “kaamdaar [people who work]” and that he has lived like any ordinary person. “Neither you nor I was born with a golden spoon. Your parents have never ruled nor have mine,” he told the rally. He attacked the Congress for claiming that four generations of the Gandhi family have contributed a lot for the country’s development. “He [Congress president Rahul Gandhi] does not know whether moong is a plant or tree and the difference between moong and masoor.” Modi said the Gandhis are cut off from the ground reality. “Their four generations do not have anything to do the ground reality, so they cannot understand the pain and cannot address it.”

Modi rejected the Congress’s criticism that the BJP government has not done anything for farmers. He blamed the Congress for sitting for 10 years on the Swaminathan Commission recommendation to give minimum support price 1.5 times of the production cost. Modi credited his government with implementing it.

He said the farmers’ situation would have been better had the country’s first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel become the country’s first prime minister instead of Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi said votes have helped elect an “honest” government, which has worked “tirelessly” for the people’s welfare. He added 12.5 million houses, including 700,000 in Rajasthan, have been built for the poor under the Prime Minister Avas Yojana (housing scheme).

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 23:35 IST