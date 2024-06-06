Vote share in Lok Sabha polls could have a bearing on politics in Tamil Nadu

The outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu has a broad contour as an AIADMK and BJP alliance could prove to be formidable challenge to the DMK-led ruling coalition in 2026 state assembly polls. Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin along with party leader TR Baalu arrive for the INDIA bloc leaders meeting, at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The two together got 41% of the vote share. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance received 23% and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance got 18%, which is 5.6% less than the winning alliance.

The AIADMK and BJP broke off their alliance in September 2023 and decided to contest separately.

The DMK-led coalition of the INDIA bloc won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone parliamentary seat in neighbouring Puducherry. The DMK’s rainbow alliance garnered a 46.97% vote share.

Individually, this is one of the AIADMK’s worst performances though they remain number 2 in terms of vote share after the DMK. While the DMK is at 27%, AIADMK is at 20.4%.

However, the AIADMK vote share of 2019 cannot be compared with 2024 as then the party had contested on 22 seats in alliance with the BJP whereas this time it contested 32 seats and two more candidates of smaller parties contested on its two-leaf symbol. Similarly, the BJP share, which jumped from 3.6% in 2019, cannot be compared with 2024 as the BJP had then contested only in five seats as compared to 19.

Tamil nationalist S Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) received 8.10% vote. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NTK was only at 3.9%. NTK emerged as the third largest party in the 2021 assembly elections behind DMK and AIADMK with 7% vote share.