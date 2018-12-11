Voters make India arrogance free: Deve Gowda’s jibe at BJP

With the election results indicating the BJP losing the Hindi heartland of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the Congress and suffering a drubbing in Telangana, former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda said the “people have made this nation ‘arrogance-free by voting out BJP”.

“The intentions of making India ‘Congress-free’ and ‘opposition-free’ shows the arrogance of BJP. The people have made this nation ‘arrogance-free’ by voting out BJP,” the Janata Dal-Secular supremo tweeted. “At least now, BJP should put some efforts to make this nation ‘problem-free and stop the unwanted travel-spree,” he said as the latest trend revealed the Congress was set to return to power in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Chhattisgarh and was ahead of the BJP in Rajasthan and locked in a neck and neck fight in Madhya Pradesh.

In Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) retained power decimating the opposition, while in Mizoram the last Congress bastion in the northeast, the Mizo National Front stormed to power.

Click here for LIVE updates of Assembly election results 2018

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 17:39 IST