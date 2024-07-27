V-P Dhankhar slams ‘hit-and-run strategy’ in Parliament, says ‘no topic off-limits if…’

During an orientation program for the newly elected members of Rajya Sabha held at Parliament House, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday underscored the paramount role of the Parliament in preserving the Constitution and safeguarding democracy. He stressed that Members of Parliament (MPs) are the most serious guardians of democracy, especially in times of crisis when democratic values are under threat. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses Rajya Sabha members at the inauguration of a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly-elected and nominated members of the house, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Addressing the new MPs, Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, asserted, "If there is any crisis in democracy, if democratic values are attacked, your role is decisive."

He reiterated that Parliament must operate with complete autonomy and authority, stressing that no topic is off-limits for discussion within the house, provided that proper procedures are followed.

"Parliament is supreme for its procedure, for its proceedings," he said. “Whatever happens inside the Parliament, no one has authority to interfere except the Chair. It cannot be of the executive nor of any other institution.”

Expressing concern over the current conduct of some members, Dhankhar criticised the "hit and run" strategy where members engage with the media before and after brief appearances in the House, without listening to other members. He also decried the increasing trend of personal attacks and disruptive behaviour intended to please certain individuals, warning, "There can be no greater divisive activity than this."

Reflecting on India's democratic history, the Rajya Sabha chairman described the Emergency as a "painful, heart-wrenching, and darkest chapter in Indian democracy," where fundamental rights were severely violated and leaders were unjustly imprisoned. He expressed pride in Parliament's overall performance but lamented the disruptions and disturbances currently being used as political tools.

"This is an attack on the basic spirit of democracy. To harm dignity is to shake the roots of democracy," he warned. "There can be no greater danger to democracy than imparting an impression that disturbance and disruption are political weapons to score political mileage at the cost of the prestige of Parliament and the nation."