Want to order Aadhaar PVC for your family? Here's how to do it with just one mobile number

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the entity which handles Aadhaar, has announced a facility through which non-registered mobile number of one person can be used to order Aadhaar PVC cards for the whole family.

“You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,” the UIDAI said in a Twitter post recently.

Here are the steps to order Aadhaar PVC for the whole family from just one mobile number:

(1.) Visit uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

(2.) Click on 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card.

(3.) Next, enter 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit enrolment ID.

(4.) Enter the captcha code and click on check box next to ‘My mobile number is not registered.’

(5.) Enter the mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP.’

(6.) Accept all terms and conditions.

(7.) Click on ‘Submit’ to complete one-time password (OTP) verification.

(8.) Click on ‘Make payment’ ( ₹50 will be charged).

(9.) On the payment gateway, select the mode of payment (debit/credit card, net banking, UPI).

(10.) A receipt with digital signature will be generated after successful payment. Applicant can download this in PDF format.

(11.) Till the Aadhaar card is dispatched, you can check its status on ‘Check Aadhaar Card status.’

