Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wanted in 567-kg cannabis case, Delhi's 'drug lord' Dharamveer arrested in Rajasthan

PTI |
Jun 17, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Dharamveer, carrying a bounty of ₹10,000 on his arrest, was also previously involved in several other criminal cases.

Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old man, famously known as a "drug lord", from the Singhu Border in Narela, an official on Tuesday said.

Approximately 567 kilograms of illegal cannabis with an estimated market value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56 lakh, was seized from a mini truck by Rajasthan Police in 2024. (Representative Image)
Approximately 567 kilograms of illegal cannabis with an estimated market value of 56 lakh, was seized from a mini truck by Rajasthan Police in 2024. (Representative Image)

The "drug lord", identified as Dharamveer alias Palla, was wanted by police both in Delhi and Rajasthan, he said.

"On Monday, a team of the crime branch received secret information that Dharamveer would come to the Singhu Border in Narela. A trap was laid and he was apprehended," said the officer.

Dharamveer, carrying a bounty of 10,000 on his arrest, was wanted in a case involving the recovery of 567 kilograms of cannabis, police said.

He was also previously involved in several other criminal cases, they said.

Earlier on July 26, 2024, Rajasthan Police had set up a checkpoint at Rawanjana Chauraha on the Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway.

A mini truck was intercepted during the operation and found to be loaded with narcotic substances.

Approximately 567 kilograms of illegal cannabis (ganja), with an estimated market value of 56 lakh, was seized from the vehicle.

Five people, including the truck driver, were arrested and Dharamveer's name emerged as the main accused during interrogation.

According to police, Dharamveer was born in Inderpuri, Delhi, in 1975. His father was involved in the illegal liquor trade and Dharamveer also took part in the family business.

Dharamveer after his marriage in 1994 became involved in various illegal activities and began supplying cannabis in Delhi, police said.

He started a cable business in the Inderpuri area to cover up his illegal operations, they said.

Due to his extensive network, he became known as a "drug lord" among other smugglers, police said.

Dharamveer, who used to smuggle contraband from South India to Delhi, had been arrested multiple times, they said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Wanted in 567-kg cannabis case, Delhi's 'drug lord' Dharamveer arrested in Rajasthan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On