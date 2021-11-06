Was called peddler's wife; kids lost friends: Open letter of Nawab Malik's daughter

Amid the ongoing drugs controversy involving political bigwigs of Maharashtra and Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede, minister Nawab Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan wrote an open letter narrating the trauma her family went through when her husband Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case.

In an open letter shared from her Twitter account which is followed by Nawab Malik, Nilofer recounted those 'nerve wracking' 15 hours when Sameer was summoned for questioning and Nilofer, in an emotional state, smashed her hand into the window pane, causing it to fall on her foot for which she had to get "250 stitches". "It was only after 12 at night when I received a call from Sameer that he was made to sign an arrest memo and that they were arresting him," she wrote. It was January 12, this year.

Nilofer spent the night at her parents' place and the following morning, she got a call from NCB officers for searching their house. "By the time I got there, they had already barged into our office since the guard had a spare key. After tossing our belongings around and thoroughly checking both the place, they found nothing, absolutely nothing," she wrote.

"We were ostracised by society, the media ran a vicious and biased trial against us where we were declared criminals without knowing our side of the story. My kids have been put through an ordeal no one should go through. They lost their friends, people were wary of even speaking to us. We were shunned overnight and terms like ‘peddlers’, 'peddler's wife', ‘drug traffickers’ were thrown at us," Nilofer wrote.

Nilofer wrote that she will continue posting over the next few days offering glimpses of the torture that she had to bear.

With Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik training his gun at the NCB and its Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede, the arrest of Malik's son-in-law has been raked up as NCB officials said the minister has been attacking the central agency because of his personal interest.

Nawab Malik's son-in-law got bail in September after spending eight months in prison in the drugs case which he claimed were herbal cigarettes.