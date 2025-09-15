‘Was in panic’: Delhi BMW accident accused on not taking victim to nearest hospital

Gagandeep Kaur, the 38-year-old driver behind the BMW car accident which led to the death of a finance ministry official in New Delhi, has told the police that she “was in panic”, which is why she took the victim to a faraway hospital in GTB Nagar. Gaganpreet Kaur, who used to assist her husband in the business of cloth-based horse saddles, was driving the BMW involved in the fatal accident(ANI Photos)

Kaur was sitting behind the wheels of the car, when it met with an accident near the Delhi Cantt metro station on Ring Road in the national capital.

Kaur told Delhi Police officials that she was panicked following the accident and instead of taking the victim, Navjot Singh, to a nearby hospital, she drove him to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, ANI reported.

A police official earlier today said that Kaur's father was "known to one of the three owners of the hospital where the victims were taken.” However, Kaur claimed that she was only aware of the hospital she took the victim to because her children had been admitted there during Covid.

The accident, which took place on September 14 near Dhaula Kuan around 1:30 pm, claimed the life of Navjot Singh (56), a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, while also critically injuring his wife Sandeep Kaur (54).

Navjot Singh and Sandeep Kaur were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when the BMW hit their motorcycle. The Delhi police said they are awaiting a blood sample report, amid allegations of intoxication, ANI reported.

Gagandeep said that she was returning from Gurugram, along with her husband, two kids and her maid. “During further interrogation, she could not recall the cause of the accident. She stated that the public took her out of the vehicle,” ANI quoted the police as saying.

The victim's wife, in her statement to the police earlier, alleged that the accused had ignored her pleas to be taken to the nearest hospital, adding that the driver and her husband had taken them to a distant medical facility.