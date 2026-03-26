Waste collection services in Bengaluru resumed on Wednesday, after a day of disruption across over 50 wards that arose due to differences on how waste segregation rules should be enforced, amid a wider conflict between contractors and civic authorities over policy changes and pending payments. Waste collection resumes in Bengaluru after day of disruption

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has been pushing for stricter compliance at the household level, while contractors have resisted directives that, according to them, shift the burden of segregation onto collection staff.

Sanitation workers argue that, in practice, mixed waste continues to reach collection points, forcing drivers and loaders to sort it manually, which increases collection time and exposes them to potentially hazardous materials.

S.N. Balasubramanian, president of the Garbage Contractors’ Association, said the issue had been formally taken up with the authorities. “The BSWML is directing our auto drivers and loaders to ensure waste segregation, which is not feasible,” he said, adding that operational changes were also being introduced without adequate consultation.

Even as services resumed, legal action initiated during the disruption has added to the strain. On March 23, cases were registered at three police stations under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), with officials citing a breakdown in collection that led to garbage accumulation in several localities.

Authorities said more than 20 contractors have been named, with around 35 FIRs registered, including multiple cases against some agencies. They accused contractors of failing to transport low-value plastic waste to designated facilities and not adhering to collection schedules between 6am and 2pm.

Officials maintained that uninterrupted garbage collection is critical to public health. They described the lapses as serious violations of duty and said legal action had been initiated in the public interest.

At the same time, the administration acknowledged delays in payments to contractors, with officials saying that dues for the past four months would be cleared following directions from the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Chief Commissioner. However, they made clear that the requirement for segregation at source would remain in place.

Contractors have disputed the allegations, insisting that the disruption was not a coordinated protest but the result of operational constraints. They pointed to workforce shortages, saying several drivers and waste pickers had travelled to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal due to ongoing elections, affecting collection capacity.

Karee Gowda, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), said the authority would not yield to pressure tactics.

According to BSWML, contractors are required to collect segregated wet and dry waste from households and ensure its transport to recycling centres and landfill sites.

“Daily waste collection is very important from the point of view of public health. If waste disposal is not done properly, black spots will be created on the roads, which will have a serious adverse effect on the beauty of the city and the health of the public. There will be a risk of spreading infectious diseases, and the sanitation of the city will be completely impaired,” Gowda said.