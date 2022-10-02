Watch: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu shares breathtaking video of Tawang village

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has shared a video of Beghar village in Tawang district that showcases its magnificent flora as well as the landscape around the hamlet. Posting the 45-second clip that is now going viral on Twitter, Khandu wrote the village is a must-visit destination.

Surrounded by cloud-covered mountains, the village seems to be well cared for by its residents.

"It's Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join 'Dekho Apna Pradesh' campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet Arunachal." Khandu wrote on Twitter.

It's Beghar village in Tawang. So green and magnificent! Great are the people who take pride in taking care of their village so well. Beghar is a must visit destination. Join #DekhoApnaPradesh campaign and enjoy the beauty and diversity of our sweet #Arunachal. Video: Dukhum Magu pic.twitter.com/sdWr70yx7P — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 30, 2022

The video has garnered over 3,000 views and hundreds of likes since it was uploaded. Khandu's post has been retweeted by several people and users have shared comments on the video and thanked the CM for putting out the clip.

“Everyone must visit Arunachal Pradesh; you will be mesmerized far-far beyond expectations. Untouched picturesque beauty and excellent hospitality. The people of Arunachal are gems—warm, welcoming and wonderful", wrote one user.

"Sir, thank you for showing this beautiful and magnificent part of India," another wrote.

This is not the first time Khandu has shared bits about his state’s unexplored beauty on social media.

In September, he had shared a video of Sela lake located in the state. “When in Tawang, never miss to take a walk around the ever beautiful Sela lake. It’s a 2.5 km walk round the lake at an altitude of 13,700 feet. All we need sometime is to be with nature to recharge our mind and body,” he wrote.

Despite its spectacular beauty and diversity, much remains to be known about most of the northeastern states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON