Watch | Delhi Police helps para-badminton player recover his lost bag

The Delhi Police on Tuesday helped para-badminton player Jagdish HC in regaining his lost bag from an autorickshaw in the city. Jagdish, who arrived at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in the national capital to join a tournament, forgot his bag bearing his medals, certificates, and other important documents in an autorickshaw. Delhi Police helps para-badminton player in regaining his lost bag.(ANI)

After learning about the incident, the police sprung into action and helped the player regain his lost bag. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the para badminton players along with Jagdish were seen thanking the Delhi Police official for the recovery. They are also seen touching the official's feet.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The police reportedly checked CCTV cameras on the route of TSR and also obtained the registration number of the vehicle in which the bag was forgotten. The missing bag was later found from Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city.

Speaking about the incident, DCP of North Delhi district Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Para-Badminton Players namely Jagdish HC who arrived in Delhi to join a tournament at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium, lost his bag carrying his medals, certificates and other important documents, in an unknown TSR. Delhi Police watched hundreds of CCTV cameras installed on the route of TSR and also obtained the registration number of TSR in which the bag was mistakenly forgotten. The ownership of said TSR was obtained and the missing bag was brought from Loni Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. All the Medals and documents have been safely recovered and handed over to the complainant.”

(With inputs from ANI)