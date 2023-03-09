Watch | Indian Army installs a 100-foot high national flag in J&K's Doda

The Army on Thursday dedicated a 100-foot-high national flag installed in a stadium in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is second high-mast flag unfurled by the Army in the Chenab valley region. A 100-foot-high flag was installed in Kishtwar in July last year. Set amid the hills of Doda, the flag adds to the attraction of the region.(Twitter/ ANI)

Major General Ajay Kumar, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's Delta Force, unfurled the flag with Rashtriya Rifles Sector 9 Commander Brigadier Samir K Palande, Doda deputy commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and senior superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom.

Major Kumar honoured the family of soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the nation, news agency PTI said. "The tallest flag is a tribute to the countless soldiers of Chenab valley region who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation," he said.

"The national flag, which can be seen from a long distance, will make every citizen feel pride for the country", he added.

The major general also said the high-mast national flag - the first of its kind in Doda - is a proud moment for the Army and residents of the district, many of whom - especially students and 'Veer Naris' (war widows) - gathered in large numbers to attend the grand event.

"By inviting us to this event, the Army has made us feel proud of the achievements of my martyred husband. This is the beauty of our Army that they never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families," said Chinta Devi, wife of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, who died fighting terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara in June 2007. The subedar was awarded Ashok Chakra (posthumously), Vir Chakra and Sena Medal.

(With inputs from PTI)