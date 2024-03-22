WATCH | How ISRO nailed 'Pushpak' landing experiment using IAF's Chinook helicopter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone in its reusable launch vehicle (RLV) program by demonstrating the autonomous landing capability of the winged vehicle called Pushpak as part of its RLV-LEX 2 mission. Airlifted to an altitude of 4.5 kms, IAF Air Warriors were part of the successful mission.(@IAF_MCC)

Pushpak, designed to significantly reduce the costs associated with space launches, underwent a crucial test with the assistance of the IAF's Chinook helicopter. The RLV was lifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to position it predefined altitude of 4.5 kilometres before initiating the autonomous landing sequence. (Also Read: 'Naughty boy, now obedient': ISRO launches INSAT-3DS satellite atop GSLV rocket)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, Pushpak autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections. It landed precisely on the runway and came to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system, ISRO said.

"With this second mission, ISRO has re-validated the indigenously developed technologies in the areas of navigation, control systems, landing gear and deceleration systems essential for performing a high-speed autonomous landing of a space-returning vehicle," the space agency said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) posted a video on social media that shows the Chinook helicopter releasing the reusable launch vehicle from a predefined altitude and location. Another image shared by the IAF shows the RLV with a parachute at its back after landing precisely on the runway.

“IAF heartily congratulates #ISRO on achieving this milestone. IAF will contribute and collaborate in future as well, for many such undertakings,” the Indian Air Force posted on X.

This is the second of the series conducted at Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, in Karnataka at 7.10 am.

The mission was accomplished by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) along with the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).

ISRO chairman S Somanath congratulated the team for the flawless execution of this complex mission.